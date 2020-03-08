Exclusive: 90Ten promotes from within to create patient advocacy chief

In her new role, which started last week, she will be leading 90TEN’s patient advocacy offering.

This will involve promoting the health interests of patients through activities such as disease awareness campaigns, patient education initiatives, and collaboration with patient organisations.

O’Hagan told PRWeek: “We have strong expertise in – and passion for – creating campaigns that help people improve their health and wellbeing, including my own extensive experience, and this is a part of the business we will be growing in the future.”

On the up

The agency, which works with 11 of the top 20 global pharma companies, is growing fast.

Turnover reached £8m in the year ending 28 February 2019 – up from £6m the previous year. Pre-tax profit rose from £1.6m to £2.2m over this period.

90TEN was named Specialist Consultancy of the Year at the 2019 PRWeek UK Awards, for the second year running.

O’Hagan’s promotion is part of a bigger picture, she said: “In light of 90TEN’s continued growth, we have expanded and restructured our senior management team to ensure we continue to deliver industry-leading work for our clients and a great place to work for our team.”

She added: “The role of senior associate director is a new position [created] to support sustained growth.”

An existing member of 90TEN’s senior management team, she continues to report to Peter Impey, managing director of the agency’s comms division.

Career history

O’Hagan has spent more than a decade in comms. She started out as a junior account executive at Ogilvy Healthworld, where she spent three years and was promoted to account manager.

A short stint at Havas Lynx followed, after which she worked at Ketchum for three-and-a-half years – rising to become a senior account director before leaving in 2017 to join 90TEN.

Senior ranks boosted

The agency also announced today that Shane Biason, former senior account director, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness UK, has joined the medical division as an associate director; and Victoria Dacker, ex-vice president, client experience, at Weber Shandwick Sydney, has joined its comms division as an associate director.

In addition to the two new hires, Danielle Forrester and Amy O’Connor have been promoted to associate directors in the comms division; and Jenny Squibbs promoted to associate director in the medical division.





(L-R): Danielle Forrester, Amy O’Connor, Stephanie O’Hagan, and Shane Biason

“This is not only a really exciting time of growth and expansion for 90TEN as an agency, but also for the professional development of our team members,” said Peter Impey, managing director of 90TEN’s comms division.

“We are so proud to see professional careers develop here at 90TEN, recognised by these internal promotions. I’m so pleased to welcome them to the senior management team.”

Expanding team

The agency has made a series of new hires over the past year. May Baccari from Galliard Healthcare was appointed a director in its comms division last September. Clare Cook, a former senior comms manager for Public Health England’s National Infection Service, joined last August as an associate director.

And last July the agency hired Ged Carroll, ex-director at Digitas Health, as digital director, and Sarah Avant, former practice director at Four Health Communications, as associate director.







Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com