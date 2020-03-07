How PR agencies and brands are celebrating International Women’s Day

Eager brands have been celebrating International Women's Day 2020, which falls on Sunday.

This year’s campaign theme is #EachforEqual, encouraging each person to help create a gender-equal world, according to the International Women’s Day website.

On Friday, the PR Council launched Close the Say Gap, through which the council and its member agencies have set a goal to collectively train at least 5,000 women as spokespersons for conferences, events and media interviews.

PR Council

We are joining forces with our Member agencies to help #ClosetheSayGap and create more opportunities for women to be seen as experts. Learn more here: https://t.co/n5S0FamsIu. pic.twitter.com/M2KwR4mZDD — PR Council (@PRCouncil) March 5, 2020

Here’s how brands are celebrating women worldwide.

Secret Deodorant

Secret believes EQUALITY takes more than FIRSTS. Leading up to International Women’s Day 3/8, Secret pays TRIBUTE to the strong, talented, motivated WOMEN who showed us their STRENGTH because they didn’t SWEAT their critics and naysayers #NotTheFirst #ASNS https://t.co/TwhmHN9cZA — Secret Deodorant (@SecretDeodorant) March 4, 2020

IBM

We believe our job is to make the world better for those who come next.



We're proud of the women at IBM who empower people around the world every day. ??????????????????????? #IWD2020 | #EachforEqual pic.twitter.com/pWWpdOVtOY — IBM (@IBM) March 6, 2020

Alexa

With 14 gold medals @simone_biles is certainly the GOAT and she also soars through the air like an eagle! Everyday this month I’m celebrating women on device for #InternationalWomensDay. Just ask me, “Alexa, who inspires you?” pic.twitter.com/n0v5eHAsYi — Alexa (@alexa99) March 6, 2020

Kind Snacks

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of equal voting rights, we've launched our newest limited-edition bar, the KIND® EQUALITY bar. Through 3/31, as part of the KIND Snack & Give Back Project, 100% of proceeds will be donated to the @AlicePaulInstit: https://t.co/H5acFRRJmo pic.twitter.com/ZfJriYScH1 — KIND Snacks (@KINDSnacks) March 3, 2020

Procter & Gamble and Time

Netflix U.S.

International Women’s Day might be on Sunday, but today is as good a day as any to be your best, most unapologetic self.



Narrated by Lana Condor pic.twitter.com/5azDrBcRjs — Netflix US (@netflix) March 4, 2020

Fossil

Designed to #MakeTimeforGood, our limited-edition capsule celebrating International Women's Day gives 25% of proceeds to Girl Rising, a global nonprofit working for girls’ education and equality. Shop the collection now: https://t.co/nI9GU9nPq9 pic.twitter.com/B7BUnZ5Bjh — Fossil (@Fossil) March 5, 2020

Ancestry

On November 2, 1920, 8 million women exercised their right to make their voices heard. We honor the courageous women in your families who fought for this right.



Find their stories. #MakeThemCount. At Ancestry® https://t.co/gJlgrY527g pic.twitter.com/rTtyQwUBwr — Ancestry (@Ancestry) March 6, 2020

Cathay Pacific Airways