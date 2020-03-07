How PR agencies and brands are celebrating International Women’s Day

Added 37 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

This year’s campaign theme is #EachforEqual.

News
PR Council is pushing to 'close the say gap' this International Women's Day
Eager brands have been celebrating International Women's Day 2020, which falls on Sunday.

This year’s campaign theme is #EachforEqual, encouraging each person to help create a gender-equal world, according to the International Women’s Day website.

On Friday, the PR Council launched Close the Say Gap, through which the council and its member agencies have set a goal to collectively train at least 5,000 women as spokespersons for conferences, events and media interviews.

PR Council 

Here’s how brands are celebrating women worldwide.

Secret Deodorant

IBM

Alexa 

Kind Snacks

Procter & Gamble and Time

Netflix U.S.

Fossil 

Ancestry

Cathay Pacific Airways

