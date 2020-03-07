How PR agencies and brands are celebrating International Women’s Day

Eager brands have been celebrating International Women's Day 2020, which falls on Sunday.
This year’s campaign theme is #EachforEqual, encouraging each person to help create a gender-equal world, according to the International Women’s Day website.
On Friday, the PR Council launched Close the Say Gap, through which the council and its member agencies have set a goal to collectively train at least 5,000 women as spokespersons for conferences, events and media interviews.
PR Council
We are joining forces with our Member agencies to help #ClosetheSayGap and create more opportunities for women to be seen as experts. Learn more here: https://t.co/n5S0FamsIu. pic.twitter.com/M2KwR4mZDD— PR Council (@PRCouncil) March 5, 2020
Here’s how brands are celebrating women worldwide.
Secret Deodorant
Secret believes EQUALITY takes more than FIRSTS. Leading up to International Women’s Day 3/8, Secret pays TRIBUTE to the strong, talented, motivated WOMEN who showed us their STRENGTH because they didn’t SWEAT their critics and naysayers #NotTheFirst #ASNS https://t.co/TwhmHN9cZA— Secret Deodorant (@SecretDeodorant) March 4, 2020
IBM
We believe our job is to make the world better for those who come next.— IBM (@IBM) March 6, 2020
We're proud of the women at IBM who empower people around the world every day. ??????????????????????? #IWD2020 | #EachforEqual pic.twitter.com/pWWpdOVtOY
Alexa
With 14 gold medals @simone_biles is certainly the GOAT and she also soars through the air like an eagle! Everyday this month I’m celebrating women on device for #InternationalWomensDay. Just ask me, “Alexa, who inspires you?” pic.twitter.com/n0v5eHAsYi— Alexa (@alexa99) March 6, 2020
Kind Snacks
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of equal voting rights, we've launched our newest limited-edition bar, the KIND® EQUALITY bar. Through 3/31, as part of the KIND Snack & Give Back Project, 100% of proceeds will be donated to the @AlicePaulInstit: https://t.co/H5acFRRJmo pic.twitter.com/ZfJriYScH1— KIND Snacks (@KINDSnacks) March 3, 2020
Procter & Gamble and Time
“Why women's history should be everyone's history”— TIME (@TIME) March 5, 2020
In partnership with @ProcterGamble https://t.co/1a27bANJyt
Netflix U.S.
International Women’s Day might be on Sunday, but today is as good a day as any to be your best, most unapologetic self.— Netflix US (@netflix) March 4, 2020
Narrated by Lana Condor pic.twitter.com/5azDrBcRjs
Fossil
Designed to #MakeTimeforGood, our limited-edition capsule celebrating International Women's Day gives 25% of proceeds to Girl Rising, a global nonprofit working for girls’ education and equality. Shop the collection now: https://t.co/nI9GU9nPq9 pic.twitter.com/B7BUnZ5Bjh— Fossil (@Fossil) March 5, 2020
Ancestry
On November 2, 1920, 8 million women exercised their right to make their voices heard. We honor the courageous women in your families who fought for this right.— Ancestry (@Ancestry) March 6, 2020
Find their stories. #MakeThemCount. At Ancestry® https://t.co/gJlgrY527g pic.twitter.com/rTtyQwUBwr
Cathay Pacific Airways
First Officer Tanis Herriot says "I love to fly and enjoy the camaraderie that’s needed to operate aircraft across the globe. I hope to inspire everyone to follow their dreams. The sky is not the limit."#InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020— Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) March 6, 2020
Follow her on Instagram: tanisthepilot pic.twitter.com/Hb4pl8hhn3