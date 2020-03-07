Is 'purpose' ruining PR? Dove, Mattel and Avon comms chiefs to discuss at PRWeek PR360 in Brighton

Firdaous El Honsali will be joined by Amarlis Whitty, EMEA PR director at Mattel Europe, and Natalie Deacon, executive director, corporate affairs, CSR and sustainability, at Avon.

The panel is just one highlight of PRWeek's flagship conference, which takes place this year on 6 and 7 May at The Hilton, Brighton and is a must-attend event for PR professionals.

The event will be chaired by Zoë Clapp, chief marketing officer at Premiership Rugby.

For the second year running, PR360 will take place alongside sister events Media360, Performance Marketing 360 and Brand Experience. Delegates from all will be invited to an evening dinner and reception featuring a guest keynote speaker.

Other confirmed sessions at PR360 include:

The converging marcomms disciplines: opportunity or risk? The panel will feature Sarah Ogden, head of corporate brand at 3 Monkeys Zeno; Sarah Kemp, head of communications at Page Group; and Justine Bower, director of communications – consumer & social – at UKTV.

A case study into creativity in b2b storytelling from two people behind the multi-PRWeek Award winning Tinder for Cows: Doug Bairner, CEO, Hectare Agritech; and Jon Lonsdale, CEO, Octopus Group.

Managing and motivating a PR team, featuring Scott Field, director of communications and marketing at the British Olympic Association.

Diversity programmes that work, featuring Melissa Lawrence, chief executive of the Taylor Bennett Foundation.

What is your purpose: identifying your organisation’s place in society, featuring Kam Pearce, head of PR and corporate communications at NCS Trust, and Abbie Sampson, director of external affairs at Energy UK.

Maintaining truth in an era of fake news, featuring Alex Aiken, executive director of government communications.

State of the world and how PR sits within this, featuring Sagar Sharma, director of policy and communications at Barnardo’s.

Making PR a more inclusive industry, featuring Roopa Ramaiya, head of global PR and communications at Luno, and Effie Kanyua, director of PR and communications at Hearst UK.

A case study: adapting measurement to an ever-changing industry, featuring Vicky Flannigan and Joe Marshall of Pegasus.

What role does traditional media relations play in PR today? The panel will feature Tessa Murray, partner at Tortoise Media; Klare Kennett, assistant director, external affairs – marketing and communications, RSPCA; Ben Wiseman, senior head of communications, BBC; Nick Jones, head of corporate PR, Experian UKI.

A case study on balancing regional, local and global priorities, featuring Bessie Kokalis-Pescio, global head of internal communications at Philip Morris International

Trust in PR: what does this really mean? This session will feature Joanna De Koning, global head of corporate communications at Just Eat.

New ways of working: how will this affect the PR industry? This will feature Rachel O’Reilly, head of communications at Kuoni.

More sessions and speakers will be confirmed at a later date.

