Live blog: The latest on how coronavirus is affecting PR and marketing

March 6

South by Southwest is canceled after weeks of speculation. The festival’s organizers said in a tweet that the city of Austin, Texas, made the decision and that they were considering future dates for rescheduled events and virtual elements.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

PR agencies say they are quickly writing up employee work-from-home policies and considering travel restrictions as events are canceled or scaled back. The pullback in live events is a short-term boon for the virtual events business.

March 5

Following a reported case of coronavirus in North Carolina, Lego convention BrickUniverse replaces some of its interactive attractions with displays.

More technology companies, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft ask their employees to work from home.

Vodka brand Tito’s tweets PSAs reminding customers that it is definitely not a hand sanitizer.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/QNEFOXxYPQ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

The Paris Marathon is postponed until October. The event is sponsored by Schneider Electric.

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society cancels its annual conference.

March 4

Apple and Netflix cancel their appearances at South by Southwest.

As travel demand dwindles, United Airlines and JetBlue cut flights.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says companies can qualify for a 45-day extension to release quarterly earnings if they’re affected by the coronavirus.

March 3

Berkshire Hathaway buys almost a million shares of Delta Air Lines stock as the outbreak threatens international travel.

Google cancels its I/O developer conference.

March 2

SXSW bleeds more boldface attendees as Facebook, Tik Tok and Vevo pull out.

The Natural Products Expo West postpones after more than 200 vendors withdrew.

Google turns its Cloud Next conference into a digital-only event.

March 1

Twitter cancels its appearance at South by Southwest.

Middle East creativity festival Dubai Lynx delays its event until early September.