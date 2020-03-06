Just briefly

People moves

DALLAS

Brunswick has promoted Mara Riemer to partner.

GRAND RAPIDS

Jordan Buning has been named the new president of ddm marketing & communications, assuming the leadership role vacated by previous president Michael McCarthy's retirement.

LEESBURG, VA

Advertising, marketing, and public relations firm BrabenderCox has hired Margaret Conway-Hekker as a senior strategist and director of account services.

NEW YORK

Brunswick has promoted Austin Rathe and Brendan Riley to partner.

Harrison & Shriftman promoted Paula Goldenberg to account supervisor and Gabrielle Garcy to assistant account executive.

CBS chief communications officer Dana McClintock is exiting the company at the end of June, reports The Wrap. He has been in the CBS communications department for 27 years.

PORTLAND

Creative agency North cofounder Rebecca Armstrong is assuming the role of CEO. Also, Jordan Delapoer will take over Armstrong’s role as MD and will focus on client services and business operations.

SAN FRANCISCO

Integrated agency af&co has merged with Ellipses Public Relations.

Emily Dunlop has joined Omnicom PR Group as its global technology lead.

Marketing and communications agency Demonstrate has hired Tennyson Wilson as head of media services and partner.

WASHINGTON, DC

Brunswick has promoted Alex Finnegan to partner. It also hired Terry Calvani as a senior advisor.

Model B has hired Maria Meadows to its executive leadership team as partner and president.

Account wins

KNOXVILLE

Cloud-based mobile application company XOi Technologies selected Ripley PR as its public relations agency of record.

MONTREAL

Zapwater Communications has been named the U.S. public relations agency of record for Tourisme Montreal.

In other news…

CHICAGO

Creative, marketing and technology company Merge has acquired Sandbox, a similar, independent, full-service, strategic and digital agency.

NEW YORK

On Wednesday, Ketchum launched a new brand identity with a new tagline, empathy + intelligence, the first rebranding since Ketchum launched its Break Through branding in 2011. The new visual identity is being rolled out to all properties and branded materials, and will be seen on social handles, new posters, screensavers, PPT templates, signatures, etc. worldwide.

Bi-coastal PR firm THINK PR has rebranded and is now known as SEQUEL.

Sabrina Horn has opened HORN Strategy, focused on helping entrepreneurs, founders and CEOs navigate the early stages of leading their start-ups. She was at Finn Partners.

