DKC partners with National Center for Disaster Preparedness to handle coronavirus comms

NEW YORK: To help deal with incoming coronavirus queries, PR shop DKC has signed an agreement with the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, an academic research center housed inside Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

The center conducts research to help society “prepare for, respond to and recover from large-scale disasters” including pandemics, according to its website.

DKC president Sean Cassidy said via email that his agency has worked with the center for a number of years. But since the virus scare began, clients have increasingly asked for help with issues the center specializes in, such as disaster planning, clinical expertise and logistics.

“This was followed by similar inquiries from companies outside our client network,” Cassidy said. “The need prompted a lengthy discussion with the director of the center Irwin Redlener and his team about a partnership early this week.”

DKC has been speaking about the partnership to specific clients who have asked for these capabilities, Cassidy added.

The National Center for Disaster Preparedness’ staffers include academics and executives with public sector emergency service backgrounds, some of whom were active during 9/11 and hurricanes Katrina, Maria and Sandy.

The partnership means DKC’s comms employees can draw on crisis strategists, disaster planning and risk assessment specialists, and other experts from the center to help clients deal with coronavirus challenges.

In an emailed statement, DKC said the partnership will help clients identify operational vulnerabilities and then deal with them from both a comms and logistics approach.

Specific services include traditional comms services, such as media relations and training, content creation and production, social listening, sentiment analysis and social media, as well as advice on disaster-specific logistics and connections with governmental and regulatory agencies.

According to the statement, because the team has expertise with other large-scale disasters, such as natural events, infrastructure failures and terrorism, the partnership will continue after the coronavirus outbreak is over.