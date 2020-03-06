SXSW: To cancel or not to cancel?

South by Southwest will start on March 13 — or that’s the plan anyway.

Each day, brands are pulling out of the Austin, Texas, event over coronavirus fears. Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon Studios, Apple and Netflix are among the companies that are skipping the festival.

A petition on Change.org urging SXSW to pull the plug on the event has garnered 48,800 signatures. Yet at a press conference on Wednesday, Austin public health officials said the event will proceed as planned.

Do you agree with SXSW’s decision?