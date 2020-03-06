Red Lorry Yellow Lorry helps inspire the industry's next generation of female talent

I Can Be offers seven- and eight-year-old girls exposure to a wide variety of women and opportunities in the workplace.

Targeting inner-city primary schools, the programme enables girls to explore jobs they otherwise may never be exposed to.

The agency says the collaboration highlights its ongoing commitment to driving change, championing diversity, and inspiring the next generation of PR talent.

During the partnership it will host a series of interactive workshops for girls from local schools in its London office over a three-month period.

Led by Hannah Patel, UK director at Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, each session will introduce the group to the world of PR, and give them an understanding of what it’s like to work in the industry.

The girls will learn the art of storytelling by creating their own magazine front pages for different audiences.

Patel said: "To tackle the diversity issues that are rife across all areas of corporate life, we have to do whatever we can to encourage the next generation of female minds. We need to invest time in early-stage education to really make a long-term change."

She added: "The future is definitely equal, and if we all make a little more effort we'll be there a lot faster.”

I Can Be founder Anastasia de Waal said: “By teaming up, we can counter the reality that girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly in areas of high unemployment, are less likely to be exposed to opportunities outside their neighbourhood and have access to a network of professional women."