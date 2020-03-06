Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

President Trump won't speak at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference next week because it has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. "Based on evaluation of evolving circumstances and coordination with an external advisory panel of medical professionals to support evidence-based decision making, it is clear that it would be an unacceptable risk to bring so many thousands of people together in Orlando next week," wrote Hal Wolf, president and CEO of HIMSS in a statement. The conference hasn't been canceled in 58 years. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has canceled nonessential travel for employees. In an internal email, the CDC said it is "canceling all travel except mission-critical and response-related travel." (USA Today)

But the CDC can still communicate about the disease in Washington D.C.'s first coronavirus pop-up shop where businesswoman Adilisha Patrom hands out CDC coronavirus information sheets while selling face masks and hand sanitizer. In a space near Gallaudet University, Patrom sells masks for between $5 and $20, depending on the model and prevention kits with masks, surgical gloves, and sanitizer, for $20 to $30. (USA Today)

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery yesterday, and co-COOs Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto informed employees, shareholders, and clients in a letter Thursday night. According to CNN Business, Dimon suffered from "acute aortic dissection" which is a tear in the inner lining of the aorta blood vessel. "The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful," the COOs wrote. "He is awake, alert and recovering well." Smith and Pinto will lead the company during Dimon's recovery. Bank shares dropped 1% following the news. Separately, the CCO of JPMorgan Chase's retail arm, Trish Wexler, was the focus of a recent PRWeek newsmaker article.

U.K. investigators are looking at visits the CEO of Barclays Jes Staley made to Jeffrey Epstein's private island to see if Staley was truthful about his ties to the sex offender, the Wall Street Journal reports. In its first public confirmation of the trips, Barclays said in a statement that Staley visited the island twice with his wife. Disclosures Staley made to Barclays, and then given to regulators, are being compared to emails and other documents supplied to investigators by Staley's former employer, JPMorgan Chase.

Facebook removed Trump re-election ads Thursday that pointed viewers to a survey labeled a "census." A few hours earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had criticized the ads as "absolute lie[s]" that were "consistent with the misrepresentation policy of Facebook. But now they're messing with who we are as Americans. I know the profit motive is their business model, but it should not come at the cost of counting who is in our country." In a statement Facebook said: "There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official U.S. Census and this is an example of those being enforced." The 2020 census starts largely next week. (Associated Press)