Movers & Shakers: NSPCC, Perowne International, Pride in London, and more

Story Comms adds two new hires

Strong growth at Story Comms has led the PR firm to expand its team with two new account executives. Jordan Lowe has arrived after three years in a content role at the Institute of Directors, while Dani Wiggins joins from the University of Sheffield, where she studied history and politics.

Cult hires first communications director

Independent creative agency Cult has brought in Hugo Eyre-Varnier as its first comms director. With two decades of experience, he has run high-profile campaigns for some of the world's top independent ad agencies, tech start-ups and global networks. He will work alongside Cult’s co-founders, CCO Cat Turner and CSO Bridey Lipscombe, to launch a dedicated comms division.

NSPCC names new comms boss

The NSPCC has hired David Hamilton from The Scout Association as its new director of communications and marketing. Read more on this story here.

Copper make senior hires to support ongoing growth

Copper Consultancy has appointed two senior team members at its Bristol office. James Gore joins the agency as account director, and brings a wealth of experience in stakeholder engagement and crisis management. Meanwhile, senior account manager Diana Deans joins with more than 10 years’ experience in corporate communications and stakeholder engagement.

Sports journalist joins Oxford PR firm

Journalist Shaun Reynolds has joined Oxford PR consultancy Fortitude Communications. Reynolds worked for Bullivant Media and Newsquest in various roles including sports editor, chief sports reporter and news reporter on titles including the Coventry Observer and the Swindon Advertiser.

Betting body hires comms director

Renowned political journalist Kevin Schofield is to leave his job as editor of the PoliticsHome website to become director of communications and digital at the Betting and Gaming Council. Read more on this story here.

Pride in London makes key hires

Pride in London has appointed Ella Hall to the role of deputy director of marketing and Ross Sergeant to head of media. Both voluntary roles, Sergeant joins Pride in London on top of his day job as strategy partner at media agency Wavemaker. While Hall joins Pride in London alongside her day job leading marketing at the Royal College of Art.

Stripe Communications London has appointed Luchford’s managing partner as chief strategy officer

Perowne International hires Shangri La comms director

Luxury hotels and travel PR specialist Perowne International is expanding into the US and has appointed a Shangri La comms director as its US managing director. Read more on this story here.