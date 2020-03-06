Pitch update: Pernod Ricard, Collinson, Priority Digital Health, Widen, ClassPass and more

Logistics firm appoints Realia Marketing

Realia Marketing has been appointed by Priority Freight, a logistics specialist, to handle its PR strategy. With expertise in the b2b sector, the agency will raise the profile of the business and the breadth of its offer, demonstrating its expertise through quality thought leadership.

ClassPass finds perfect ‘fit’ with Rebecca Abigail

ClassPass, a fitness app and website that was recently named the decade’s first ‘unicorn’, has named Rebecca Abigail as its consumer and corporate PR agency in the UK. Rebecca Ridge, MD and founder of the agency, said: "Their UK and European expansion has been rapid and we are excited to amplify their core brand message.”

Golin secures travel loyalty and benefits provider

Travel loyalty and benefits specialist Collinson has hired Golin as its global agency of record following a competitive pitch. Read more on this story here.

Widen appoints Babel to support UK expansion

US-based marketing technology company Widen has hired Babel to support its strategic expansion into Europe by establishing a foothold in the UK market. The business wanted a UK technology specialist agency to help boost its brand awareness in the region through targeted thought leadership and PR activity.

Games company levels up with Don’t Cry Wolf

Nottingham-based games developer and publisher Lockwood has appointed Don’t Cry Wolf to carry out its retained corporate comms brief. The team, led up by chief executive John Brown and senior consultant Jamie Weeks, will work alongside Lockwood to execute a campaign strategy that tackles some of the biggest issues in the world of gaming, and handle its day-to-day corporate press office.

Genesis PR wins health tech brief

Ipswich-based health and public sector specialist Genesis PR has been appointed as health tech firm Priority Digital Health’s comms partner. Read more on this story here.

Several new-business wins at Story Comms

Specialist b2b agency Story Comms has added real estate advisors Avison Young, tech firm Movement Strategies and logistics and industrial space specialist Goodman to its growing client roster. This comes in addition to briefs with global engineering and professional services consultancies GHD Group and WSP, alongside serviced office space business Clockwise Offices, and Emerge Surf Birmingham.

Incisive Media appoints Jargon PR

Information and events business Incisive Media has appointed Jargon PR, the boutique b2b tech PR agency, to generate awareness of its Digital Technology Leader Awards. The agency will focus on a content-led PR and social-media campaign to build and maintain momentum for the awards, from launch until the ceremony.

Gin maker adds four new agencies to roster

Pernod Ricard UK has added four firms to its consumer PR agency roster: Exposure, Instinct, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker and The Romans. Read more on this story here.

Salford brewery appoints agency for rebrand

Seven Bro7hers Brewing Co has appointed The Lowedown to launch its brand overhaul to b2c and b2b media. The PR firm is tasked with raising the profile of the brewer's ‘7’ rebrand and packaging changes, as well as increasing awareness of the new line-up of ‘family beers’ in its core range. The agency will also manage the brewery’s press office for the duration of the project.

Anita Morris Associates wins trio of accounts

PR agency Anita Morris Associates has added engineering professional services consulting firm WSP North of England, the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth, and national arts project Time & Tide Bell to its client roster. The agency will provide PR support and raise awareness across each brand.

Kazoo Communications tucks into Pie Week

Savoury pastry brand Higgidy appointed Kazoo Communications to run its Pie Week PR campaign this week. The campaign remit covers consumer and trade media relations, as well as influencer engagement, and aims to inspire pie-lovers to share a Higgidy Pie this Pie Week in aid of Fareshare – a charity that fights hunger and tackles food waste in the UK.

Pet food brand appoints Alpaca

Raw pet food brand Bella & Duke has appointed Alpaca Communications as its retained PR agency. The firm will run an always-on press office as well as being in charge of all creative campaigns, and support the company around key events in the 'doggy calendar'.

Purple PR wins skincare brands

PR agency Purple has been appointed by skincare brands Comfort Zones and Skin Regimen.

Pelican wins Can Makers brief

Pelican Communications has been appointed by Can Makers, the trade body representing beverage can manufacturers in the UK, following a competitive pitch process. The Saddleworth-based agency will provide a range of marketing communications services including PR, content creation and social media.

Plants-to-plastics pioneer appoints Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn has been appointed by Avantium to support its mission to become a global leader in sustainable chemistry. Appointed following a competitive pitch, Ruder Finn will support Avantium’s global growth strategy through messaging, influencer relations and content.

Smith Optics appoints UK agency

Fusion Media, the integrated marketing and communications agency for endurance sport and active people, has been appointed by Green Media Lab and the Safilo Group to handle the PR and influencer brief for Smith Optics in the UK. The agency's brief is to lead on PR strategy specifically in the UK, with the aim of growing brand awareness.