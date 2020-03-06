Fearless, foosball, AI and other International Women's Day campaigns

American outdoor brand launches special IWD collection

Outdoor gear company The North Face has released a collection to mark the pivotal day in the women’s rights movement.

Designed, created and marketed by an all-female team led by Jordanian women’s rights champion Oryana Awaisheh, the collection is the first to be produced by a new factory in Jordan staffed entirely by women (above).

Awaisheh herself has risen from translator to executive manager at the Jerash Garment Factory, which provides more than 500 new jobs and other opportunities for women and their families.

Awaisheh believes the campaign is the perfect way to highlight the remarkable women behind the scenes. “The world contains more skilled, talented and ambitious women than ever and I’m incredibly proud to be able to partner with The North Face to showcase the work of just a small number of these amazing women,” she said.

Fentimans launches ‘She Is Fearless’ campaign

Botanical drinks maker Fentimans is marking IWF by celebrating all the fearless women who support, inspire and drive the drinks industry with a campaign that runs throughout the month.

The company is inviting people working in the industry to nominate women whose individual actions, behaviours and mindsets have contributed to making a difference in the world of drinks and hospitality, from suppliers and bartenders to brand ambassadors, back-of-house staff and all areas of retail.

Fentimans said that "ultimately, equality is not a women’s issue, but a business issue, and without gender equality, economies, communities and brands will fail to thrive".

All nominees will receive a Fentimans ‘She is Fearless’ award at their place of work. You can make a nomination by visiting www.fentimans.com/sheisfearless.

“This is the decade that…”

Media Zoo, the creative communications agency specialising in PR, film and learning, is using IWF as a chance to not only reflect on progress made for women in the past decade but also recognise how much further there is to go to achieve true equality.

As an agency that was co-founded by a female entrepreneur, Rachel Pendered, the Media Zoo crew were asked what their hopes and ambitions were for gender equality, and to finish the sentence: “This is the decade that…"

This film is about pushing for more, standing up and being counted, because organisations with gender equality are more successful and benefit everyone.

The first all-female foosball table

Camden Town Brewery and W Communications have created an all-female foosball table in partnership with Arsenal FC to raise awareness of the gender imbalance in British pubs, following research that more than half of Brits think that women’s football is underrepresented in UK pubs and bars.

The first all-female foosball table created with a Premier League team, the Camden x Arsenal table has been installed at Arsenal FC fan pub, The Victoria Tavern in Islington, where it will remain throughout March for customers to use.

It costs £3 for a game on the table, with all money raised going to The Fawcett Society, the UK’s leading membership charity for gender equality.

Using AI to achieve gender balance in media reporting

The media is increasingly aware of the need to represent the diversity of its audiences, and some of the world's biggest media organisations are working on achieving gender balance in the experts they interview.

However, the news is fast-paced and editorial staff naturally tend to rely on their established network of contacts for commentary, which can result in a man voicing the lead opinion on an issue primarily involving or affecting women, or a panel interview with a gender, geographical or social bias. It means reporting and influence on issues of the day may not be representative of the community, particularly given the increasing role of women in all areas of public life.

Techspert.io believes artificial intelligence (AI) holds the key. Co-founder and MD Graham Mills is adamant AI technology will enable the media to dive deeper and address gender representation at the same time.

'Be a lady, they said'

The Cynthia Nixon-narrated Girls Girls Girls magazine video ‘Be A Lady They Said’ hit 650,000 views in just a week, and is a commentary on the pressures of being a woman and the contradictory messages about the way women should look, speak, and behave in the media. We think it's great.

Creative PR agency Tin Man has made its own tongue-in-cheek PR version of this video.