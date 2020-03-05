Under Armour head of communications Diane Pelkey quits

BALTIMORE: Diane Pelkey, SVP of global brand communications at Under Armour, has left the company.

The sportswear brand confirmed via email that Pelkey had left. It is planning to name her replacement soon.

“After more than a decade as a member of the Under Armour family, Diane has decided to pursue a new opportunity,” the company said in a statement. “We thank her for everything she has done for the brand and look forward to sharing the news soon on our newly appointed global head of communications.”

The Baltimore Business Journal reported that Pelkey left to pursue "a new opportunity."

Pelkey joined Under Armour as VP of comms and entertainment in 2007, after a five-year stint as director of global PR at Reebok and five years as director of comms at Adidas.

She was featured on PRWeek’s Power List in 2015 and 2016.

Pelkey’s departure follows that of Under Armour SVP of corporate communications Kelley McCormick last September.

Under Armour’s Q4 2019 revenue grew 4% to $1.4 billion, but the company posted a net loss of $15 million.