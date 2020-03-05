Tito’s to customers: Please don’t make hand sanitizer with our vodka

Worrywarts have been tweeting about making their own hand sanitizer out of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s advice? Don’t.

The vodka brand’s social media team is replying to Twitter users who are wondering out loud if the product will help them stay coronavirus-free by using it — on their hands — to kill germs.

Thrifty consumers have taken to DIYing their own alcohol-based sanitizing gel because it is sold out in many stores due to panic-buying, as well as some price-gouging. A pack of two Purell bottles is selling for $350 on Amazon. Some publications, such as Good Housekeeping, are circulating recipes with alcohol as the main ingredient.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol,” the brand is tweeting. “Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”