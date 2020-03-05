Forbes names Matthew Hutchison first CCO

NEW YORK: Forbes has promoted Matthew Hutchison to chief communications officer, effective at the start of this month.

He is Forbes’ first CCO and is continuing to report to CEO Mike Federle. Hutchison joined the company in 2018 as SVP of corporate communications, leading corporate, brand, product and internal comms.

Hutchison said his efforts have developed a PR department that works across functions and engages all of Forbes’ stakeholders. Traditionally, it supported the company’s editorial team, but now it also bolsters the company’s business.

Hutchison said that when he was hired, he told Federle it would be an error for Forbes to only talk about itself as a magazine.

“We are much bigger than just the print magazine; we’re a worldwide brand,” Hutchison recalled himself saying.

Previously, he was SVP of corporate communications at Tribune Publishing, VP of corporate comms at CBS Interactive and director of global consumer comms at Dell. Hutchison also led product and technology PR for Apple and worked at MTV.

Forbes works with PAN Communications in the U.S. and Hawthorn Advisors in the U.K.

The media brand also promoted Lynn Schlesinger to CMO this month.