Rogers & Cowan/PMK hires MWW’s Stephen Macias to lead new multicultural division

LOS ANGELES: Rogers & Cowan/PMK has hired MWW diversity and inclusion head Stephen Macias for the new role of EVP and entertainment and multicultural practice lead.

Effective immediately, Macias is based in Los Angeles and reporting to Alan Nierob, chair of the entertainment division, and Shirley Hughes, president of brands.

Macias is leading the agency’s new multicultural communications division, charged with building the unit with new hires and directing as many as five current employees. He will also manage multicultural communications strategies, initiatives, partnerships and programs and will have responsibilities across paid and earned media and digital and social channels, including crisis communications.

Previously, Macias was SVP and diversity and inclusion practice lead at MWWPR, where he worked for more than six years, and ran Macias Media Group, a boutique focused on the LGBTQ+ community. Macias was also VP and GM at Here Media, working with LGBT media brands such as The Advocate and Out magazine.

MWWPR declined to comment on Macias’ departure.