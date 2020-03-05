In Pictures: PRWeek UK Power Book 2020 launch

Added 1 hour ago by Rob McKinlay

PRWeek launched its UK Power Book at The Ned hotel in London last night (4 March) with more than 200 comms chiefs in attendance. See the gallery below for pictures...

News

Over the next few days, PRWeek will also publish lists breaking down the most influential UK PR professionals in particular sectors, starting today (5 March) with the corporate & financial comms (agency) and retail comms (in-house) rankings.

Check out the full PRWeek UK Power Book 2020 here

More from the 2020 Power Book:

From the editor-in-chief: Putting the most powerful PR pros under the spotlight

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in corporate and financial comms (agency)

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in retail comms (in-house)

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters