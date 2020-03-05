Active DMC wins regional and global healthtech account

Okadoc, an instant doctor-booking platform, is a UAE-based healthtech which recently raised US$10m in its Series A round of funding, the largest healthtech Series A in the MENA region.

"Being selected by Okadoc as their communications partner at this juncture in the company’s expansion plans is a big deal for Active DMC," said Louay Al-Samarrai, managing partner of Active DMC.

"We’ve hit the ground running, working closely with the Okadoc team, providing strategic counsel, creating the right narrative and selecting the best vehicles to effectively communicate their solution offering.

"With GCC governments passing reforms for their healthcare systems and introducing new regulatory changes to improve the efficiency and quality of services, healthcare expenditure in the GCC is forecasted to reach US$104.6bn in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 per cent (source: GCC healthcare industry report by Alpen capital).

"In addition to infrastructure investments, customer centricity will play an increasingly important role in the evolution of the region’s healthcare industry, with patient experience becoming a priority for both public and private players.

"This is where Okadoc is well-positioned to make a positive impact on the healthcare ecosystem, through building and deploying technologies that are tailored to improve the healthcare experience for everyone involved.”

Okadoc is a 'made in UAE’? tech company that aims to improve the healthcare experience. Wherever they are, patients can use an app to find in-network doctors, instantly book appointments online, receive reminders for upcoming appointments and more.

Okadoc's app is also a 24/7 intelligent medical calendar system that helps practitioners, clinics and hospitals optimise their bookings, attract and engage new patients, build and strengthen their online reputation and reduce 'no-shows'?.

Fodhil Benturquia, founder and CEO of Okadoc, said the combination of Active DMC’s long-standing tech experience, strategic and hands-on approach, and understanding of the healthcare market and its nuances made them a "standout choice for the needs of our business”.

"We look forward to working with the team at Active DMC to take our business plans and communications campaign to the next level over the coming month," he added.

