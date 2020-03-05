H+K launches MENA communications training academy

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has launched Knowledge+, a communications training academy delivering accredited and bespoke coaching to communications professionals across the MENA region.

The agency called the initiative a "first-of-its-kind training programme, designed to inspire, equip and nurture professionals with skills needed to succeed in the region”.

Bashar AlKadhi, CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies METIA, said: “At a time of significant transformation and disruption, there has never been a greater need for engaging and effective communications.

"Knowledge+ equips the current and next generation of leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to communicate with greater impact," he added.

AlKadhi said Knowledge+ will draw on more than 90 years international experience and 35 years of experience in the region of supporting organisations.

The academy aims to combine academic knowledge with industry best practice, offering a wide range of courses across six key modules with topics including Creative Campaign Planning, Media Coaching, Maximising Stakeholder Impact, Effective Employee Communication, Crisis Management and Social Media.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com