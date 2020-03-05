PRWeek launches Middle East Power Book 2020

PRWeek will roll out the 2020 Middle East Power Book this Spring, comprising profiles of the top PR and communications professionals across the region.

It will offer an in-depth look at the most powerful players in the industry, with profiles and Q&As from each of the entrants.

Those selected will include the leading senior in-house communications professionals and leading PR agency executives across the region and will be chosen based on several objective and transparent criteria, and in close collaboration with the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA).

The selection criteria will include seniority within key organisations in the region, the size and importance of the organisations that individuals represent, as well as their influence on and contribution to the professional communications industry in the Middle East.

PRWeek is currently whittling down candidates for the book and all those selected to be in the book will be sent a questionnaire early next week.

Those selected will need to answer the Q&A to ensure they feature in the book.

Several industry leaders have lauded the relaunch of the PRWeek Middle East Power Book.

Louise Jacobson, managing partner of Brazen PR, who featured in the inaugural Book, said: “I’m really looking forward to the return of the PRWeek Middle East Power Book. It champions the real leaders and visionaries who are responsible for shaping PR and communications in the region.”

Fellow 2019 entrant Loretta Ahmed, founder and CEO of agency Houbara, formerly Grayling Dubai, said: “I am looking forward to the second Middle East Power Book - and it's good to know we can rely on PRWeek representing the region well – based on the gender balance we saw emerging in the inaugural issue in 2019. Keep it up PR Week!"

Ray Eglington, group managing director for Four Communications, added: "The Power Book is a great endorsement of the leaders in the Middle East communications industry. I’m really pleased to see it being run again this year and look forward to seeing who has made the list."

PRWeek launched its inaugural Middle East Power Book last year at a gala event at Jumeriah Al Naseem in Dubai, with 100 members of the regional industry showcasing the huge diversity of talent and influence that exists across the Middle East.

