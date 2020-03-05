NSPCC names new comms and marketing chief

Hamilton (pictured), currently director of comms and marketing at The Scout Association, will join the children's charity in the summer. He replaces Ali Jeremy, who joined The Royal Parks last month as director of comms and engagement.

In his role, Hamilton will be responsible for NSPCC and Childline marketing and communications activity across the UK. He will lead a team of over 100 people across PR, media, marketing, digital, data insights and volunteer and staff communications.

Hamilton previously worked at a different children's charity – he was head of public relations and engagement at Action for Children before joining The Scout Association in 2015.

At The Scout Association, Hamilton was credited with introducing a strategy to modernise the movement’s image and increase its reach, relevance and reputation. This included launching a new brand in 2018, which the organisation said saw record engagement levels.

Hamilton was also named PRWeek Young PR Professional of the Year in 2008 and is an alumnus of PRWeek's 30 Under 30.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “There was a great deal of interest in the director of communications and marketing role but David was the standout candidate. His passion and commitment to children and young people shine through. He brings expertise and a track record of success at director level. We look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

Hamilton said: “It’s a huge honour to be joining the talented team at the NSPCC. Every child deserves the best start in life, and I’m going into this role determined to get more people to stand up, take action and make Britain a safer place for children. Through powerful and compelling communications, we can mobilise support, hold leaders to account and help transform society to prevent abuse and keep children safe.

“The past five years at Scouts has been a truly amazing experience. The job has come with a huge sense of responsibility as the Movement is part of the fabric of UK society. I want to pay tribute to the outstanding team of volunteers and staff who have generously given me their support over the years.”

A major focus of the NSPCC currently is its #WildWestWeb campaign to make sure the government delivers on its commitment of regulating tech companies.