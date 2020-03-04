Mars hires Anders Bering as VP of global public affairs

MCLEAN, VA: Mars, Inc. has hired Anders Bering as VP of global public affairs.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Bering reports to Andy Pharoah, Mars’ VP of corporate affairs and sustainability.

Leading Mars’ government relations service centers, public policy and international government relations teams, Bering will oversee public policy positions and public affairs strategies on issues such as climate action to trade, according to a statement from the company.

The last person to lead public affairs at Mars was Matthias Berninger, whose title was VP of public affairs. Berninger left the company in early 2019 and joined Bayer, currently serving as SVP of public affairs and sustainability.

Bering joins the food conglomerate from Carlsberg Group, where he most recently served as VP of corporate affairs, a statement said. He served at the brewing company since 2011, joining to establish and lead its corporate affairs function.

Before that, Bering was acting head of division for the Danish Ministry of Economic and Business Affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also a national expert at the European Commission.

Bering wasn’t immediately available for comment.