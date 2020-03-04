North 6th Agency’s tips for communicating about coronavirus

NEW YORK: With coronavirus dominating headlines, PR firms will no doubt be called on to help clients communicate with both customers and employees about how their organizations are dealing with the crisis.
And given recent news surrounding the virus’ spread, people will definitely have questions. The New York Times reported that the CDC has expanded the criteria for testing and now a doctor can order a test for anyone with flu-like symptoms. In addition, lawmakers have agreed to an $8.3 billion emergency bill to deal with the spread of the disease.
And it is spreading. There have been 3,000-plus infections and 100 deaths in Italy, six new cases in Los Angeles County and at least two cases in New York.
In response, North 6th Agency released a corporate communications guide for talking to both employees and customers. Here are a few points to remember from the firm:
- Be prepared, and not panicked into communicating about the virus, keeping in mind it’s still new and the data will change. Study market trends to understand the economic impact and analyze health and patient data as it becomes available. But…
- Don’t make any major decisions until the source has been validated by at least one other credible party.
- Use empathy. You can successfully navigate through the coronavirus comms cycle if you leave room for discretion based on the needs of each individual employee. And...
- When it comes to employee comms, be proactive, not reactive. But don’t try to answer specific questions if you don’t have the data. You should establish transparent comms channels and don’t forget the importance of actually talking to people in person. Tell employees if the virus will affect the company economically and don’t make any knee jerk reactions.
- When it comes to clients, reach out before they ask for help. They’ll expect to hear solutions but be flexible in where and how you present them. Provide video conferencing and webinars if they feel in-person meetings won’t work. Of course, be armed with knowledge of how the virus may affect their businesses and then work with them to build comms plans for the different scenarios that could materialize as a result of the virus.