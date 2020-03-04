North 6th Agency’s tips for communicating about coronavirus

NEW YORK: With coronavirus dominating headlines, PR firms will no doubt be called on to help clients communicate with both customers and employees about how their organizations are dealing with the crisis.

And given recent news surrounding the virus’ spread, people will definitely have questions. The New York Times reported that the CDC has expanded the criteria for testing and now a doctor can order a test for anyone with flu-like symptoms. In addition, lawmakers have agreed to an $8.3 billion emergency bill to deal with the spread of the disease.

And it is spreading. There have been 3,000-plus infections and 100 deaths in Italy, six new cases in Los Angeles County and at least two cases in New York.

In response, North 6th Agency released a corporate communications guide for talking to both employees and customers. Here are a few points to remember from the firm: