Rent the Runway promotes Gabby Etrog Cohen to chief brand officer

NEW YORK: Rent the Runway has promoted Gabby Etrog Cohen to chief brand officer, a newly created role.

Cohen’s previous position as SVP of brand, communications and business development will be folded into her new role. She is reporting to Rent the Runway COO Anushka Salinas.

Cohen is overseeing marketing and creative, communications, community, brand, experiential, business development and partnerships. Creative previously fell under the COO’s oversight.

Rent the Runway allows women to rent designer dresses for special occasions by ordering online and receiving them in the mail in a few days. It also has a subscription option, in which shoppers pay a monthly fee to tap into an "endless wardrobe." Rent the Runway said this week that it has added a subscription that allows customers to swap clothes more often.

Rent the Runway does not have a PR AOR.

Cohen joined Rent the Runway in October 2018 and previously led communications at SoulCycle as SVP of PR and brand strategy. She joined SoulCycle in 2010 as its fifth corporate employee and left in May 2018. Cohen helped to set up the company’s marketing and PR departments, scaling the team to more than 25 employees.

Before joining Rent the Runway, Cohen had a short stint working as a consultant for Harry’s.

In fall 2018, she helped the shaving brand launch Flamingo, a line of hair-­removing wax strips, along with razors, gels and lotions for women.

Cohen made PRWeek’s 40 under 40 list in 2016 for her work at SoulCycle.

Rent the Runway had a valuation of $1 billion as of last March.