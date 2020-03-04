When rapid response gets physical: PR pros praise Symone Sanders

PR pros are expected to respond to a matter quickly, but Symone Sanders brought a whole new meaning to that responsibility on Tuesday night.

The senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden tackled a vegan protester who stormed the stage during a Super Tuesday victory rally -- and her peers in the communications industry loved it.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

do not fuck with a comms team https://t.co/34n38kkEHO — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) March 4, 2020

Wow @SymoneDSanders rushing on stage was downright heroic. pic.twitter.com/2ApWdKiO1W — Sean Savett (@ssavett) March 4, 2020

I want @SymoneDSanders in my foxhole.

I want her at the WH podium.

I want her leading wherever she chooses.

She’s an absolute boss and a patriot. — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) March 4, 2020