When rapid response gets physical: PR pros praise Symone Sanders

PR pros are expected to respond to a matter quickly, but Symone Sanders brought a whole new meaning to that responsibility on Tuesday night.
The senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden tackled a vegan protester who stormed the stage during a Super Tuesday victory rally -- and her peers in the communications industry loved it.
Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.
do not fuck with a comms team https://t.co/34n38kkEHO— Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) March 4, 2020
Wow @SymoneDSanders rushing on stage was downright heroic. pic.twitter.com/2ApWdKiO1W— Sean Savett (@ssavett) March 4, 2020
I want @SymoneDSanders in my foxhole.— Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) March 4, 2020
I want her at the WH podium.
I want her leading wherever she chooses.
She’s an absolute boss and a patriot.
It appears the ever badass @RemiMYamamoto lent @SymoneDSanders a hand tonight...pic.twitter.com/wASXOSRjG5— Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 4, 2020
Proud to work with these women— Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) March 4, 2020