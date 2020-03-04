When rapid response gets physical: PR pros praise Symone Sanders

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

The Biden strategist helped drag a vegan protester off-stage at a victory rally.

Blog
Symone Sanders (far right) helps out with security at Biden's victory rally. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Symone Sanders (far right) helps out with security at Biden's victory rally. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

PR pros are expected to respond to a matter quickly, but Symone Sanders brought a whole new meaning to that responsibility on Tuesday night. 

The senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden tackled a vegan protester who stormed the stage during a Super Tuesday victory rally -- and her peers in the communications industry loved it. 

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters