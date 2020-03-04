Mike Fernandez joins energy company Enbridge as CCO

CALGARY, ALBERTA: Energy infrastructure company Enbridge has hired Mike Fernandez as SVP and chief communications officer.

He will report to Byron Neiles, EVP of corporate services. Fernandez will be based in Calgary and oversee a team of more than 100 across North America. He will transition to the role as he serves as a strategic communications professor at Boston University this spring.

Fernandez will lead Enbridge’s public affairs, communications and sustainability team, which oversees the company’s PR, corporate communications, brand and marketing, government relations, indigenous and stakeholder engagement and ESG engagement.

Roxanna Benoit, who leads Enbridge’s public affairs, communications and sustainability team, is set to retire in mid-April.

Fernandez is joining Enbridge from LLYC, where he was U.S. CEO. In November 2018, he replaced Erich de la Fuente in the role.

Previously, Fernandez worked at Burson-Marsteller, which he joined in September 2016 as chair of its global corporate and financial practice, focused on spearheading client development, strategy and new offerings for the group. Burson promoted him to U.S. CEO in January 2017, but he left early the following year as WPP merged Cohn & Wolfe and Burson-Marsteller into BCW.

Previously, Fernandez worked at Cargill for six years as the company’s chief communications officer, leading comms, government relations, brand, marketing and CSR for the food and agricultural giant. He has also held communications executive roles at State Farm, ConAgra and Cigna and was press secretary for Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings (D-SC).

Fernandez has been named to PRWeek’s Power List numerous times and was a member of the 2015 class of the PRWeek Hall of Fame.