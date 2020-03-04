Genesis PR chosen as comms partner by Priority Digital Health

It is the first time that Priority Digital Health, which works with NHS bodies to help connect doctors with patients, has appointed a PR agency.

Genesis is on a retainer, but declined to disclose the size of the account. It was selected after a three-way competitive pitch.

The account team is led by agency director Penny Arbuthnot, and includes Philippa Green, senior account manager, and Nicole Hogger, senior account executive.

Cambridge-based Priority Digital Health provides solutions to managing patient demand and referral, including areas such as social prescribing, healthy lifestyle services such as smoking-cessation and weight-loss programmes, and diabetes education.

The company’s Priority Platform, which is accredited by the NHS EMIS Health patient-management system, is already being used with more than seven million patients.

Another of its products, a diabetes 'book and learn' service platform, enables patients across south London to book diabetes education courses to help them manage their condition.

Genesis has been tasked with boosting the firm’s profile across healthcare providers. PR, social media, speaking platforms and stakeholder engagement will be part of its approach in the coming months.

Alison Meadows, joint chief executive of Priority Digital Health, said: “These are exciting times for us and there is so much potential to offer services which are underpinned by cutting-edge digital innovation and which can relieve the pressure on the health sector.”

She added: “Genesis is highly experienced in delivering effective communications strategies for the health and wellbeing sector and will be working with us to ensure our bespoke services, underpinned by our digital platform, are put on the radar of primary care, CCGs, local authorities and public health providers throughout the country. They are going to play a vital role.”

Arbuthnot said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Priority Digital Health to build brand awareness and understanding of the exciting possibilities of its service offering in transforming how patients access, choose and control their health, social-care and wellbeing services, driving behaviour change as well as efficiency for NHS and other healthcare providers.”

Genesis, which has 19 staff, was ninth in PR Week’s top public sector comms agencies table in 2019.

Its revenues rose by 39 per cent between 2017 and 2018, from £182,000 to £253,000.





