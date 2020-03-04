Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Here's a quick catch-you-up on Super Tuesday: Joe Biden is back from the political dead. The former vice president won Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas. He also won Minnesota after Amy Klobuchar's endorsement and triumphed in Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts. Bernie Sanders won delegate-rich California, plus Colorado and Utah. After millions of dollars spent, Mike Bloomberg won American Samoa. And, yes, Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race. Dow futures are up on Wednesday morning on Biden's rebound.

So what does it all mean? Biden has effectively wiped out Sanders' delegate lead, making it a bona fide two-horse race for the Democratic nomination. How? Late-deciders went for Biden, and young voters who were leaning Sanders stayed home. What's next? Some difficult decisions for Warren and Bloomberg, for one.

Symone Sanders has a bright future as a bodyguard if the political consultant thing doesn't work out. The former Sanders spokesperson turned Biden strategist blocked the path of an animal-rights protester rushing the stage at the former vice president's victory rally last night. Former second lady Jill Biden also impressed with her blocking skills.

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Another social media company is pulling back because of coronavirus. TikTok will not be bringing its dance crazes to South by Southwest this year, joining Facebook and Twitter in avoiding the festival. The platform told Rolling Stone, "While we think the risk is relatively low, we are erring on the side of caution."

Here's who is not pulling back: Lego, which is planning to open stores in China after seeing double-digit revenue growth in the country, according to The Wall Street Journal. The world's largest toy-maker is planning to open 150 stores this year, mostly in China.