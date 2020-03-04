MHP and Mischief move into shared office

The move marks the culmination of a process that began last year with the announcement that both teams would come together under the Engine brand to create a combination of two brands with 200 people.

The office at 60 Great Portland Street, where Mischief was already based, has been designed to encourage greater collaboration between both teams, with specialists in influencer engagement, corporate communications and brand strategy to political advisors, health and financial services communicators and crisis and risk specialists.

More than 30 per cent of MHP and Mischief staff already work on shared clients. Combined, the agencies work with 250 brands, including Lego, Coca-Cola, the National Trust, AstraZeneca, Vodafone, Revolut and JD.

The move will also allow for '100 per cent agile working', with no fixed desks and more flexible working areas, to facilitate fully integrated teams.

The building offers clients and colleagues access to a new 'club floor', with concierge service and penthouse meeting rooms, as well as the Mischief Arms bar, which has "pride of place" in the new layout.

Alex Bigg, chief executive of MHP and Mischief, said: “Our move to our new shared home will be transformative. Now, together, [the agencies] will build seamless campaigns."

“We’ve been collaborating closely over the past year on a variety of client briefs, pitches and joint initiatives, so it makes sense for us all to be together on one floor. And we’ve doubled the staff at the Mischief Arms to cope with the increased demand,” added Mischief managing director Greg Jones.