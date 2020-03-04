'Better thinking is out there, but you have to go off-grid to find it' - What Inspires Me, with Unity's Gerry Hopkinson

An artist’s view

Whenever I can, as often as I can, I find time to connect with art, artists and exhibitions. I feel there is a purity of thinking and execution in art, whether conceptual, performance-based or visual, which always sparks ideas and new perspectives. Of course, I have some favourites, but it’s more about the experience of seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. At Unity we regularly do field trips to exhibitions, studios and art events to bring their energy to our work.

Outsiders

People who operate at the edge of their profession, or hold views that are contrary to popular opinion, are often worth seeking out and engaging. It’s easy to stay in your opinion bubble and self-congratulate on how clever and right you are, but it’s more productive to seek out those who have very different views, and who challenge the status quo. Walter Stahel (pictured below), the brilliant Swiss architect and pioneer of the circular economy, was considered extreme when he suggested that we turn goods into services, thereby essentially inventing the sharing economy, but today we all follow his lead. New and better thinking is out there, but you have to go off-grid to find it.

Walking and dreaming

Speaking of going off-grid, I walk to and from work every day, which takes about two hours. Not only do I get my steps in, but I walk off the worries and stress and walk on the ideas and inspiration every trip. It’s been proven scientifically that once we reach that natural walking rhythm (something like 20 minutes in), our limbic system, thought processes, creativity and, most importantly, our subconscious start to connect with our waking mind and have those 'eureka!' moments. I can’t tell you how many times an idea has “come to me” on a walk.

Age diversity

Most of us spend a lot of time with people relatively close in age to ourselves. But most of us, according to a brilliant and wonderful friend who is an expert in the value of age diversity, says we should spend more time with people of different ages. For me, this always helps with ideas and inspiration. My father, who is seriously old now, always calms me down when we speak as he’s seen so much and isn’t freaked out by the latest shit going down. My daughters and many of my colleagues look at the world quite differently to me, and see and hear different things. This all adds up to more ideas.

Reading

Groucho Marx said: “Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” Well, you get the idea. Books don’t just furnish a room, and they do furnish my rooms, but they also provide access to great thinkers, storytellers, concepts, history, human behaviour and a million other things. They have been, for me, an education and a comfort. Somewhere to retreat and somewhere to feed my mind and my heart, my knowledge, such as it is, has come from reading as much as experience.

