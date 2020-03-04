Pernod Ricard UK adds four agencies to consumer PR roster

Their remit will include strategic and creative counsel, campaign amplification and managing a proactive press office for the UK arm of the world's second-largest wines and spirits group.

Only one of the rostered agencies, Instinct, has previously worked on Pernod Ricard UK brand campaigns.

Exposure, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker and The Romans are all new to the business, which owns brands including Absolut, Jameson, Plymouth Gin, Perrier-Jouët and Beefeater.

Aurelie Kane, Pernod Ricard UK communications and corporate affairs director, said: “We want to further strengthen our position in the UK market, by tapping into social occasions and championing a world of conviviality.

"PR is an important part of the communications and marketing mix to help us achieve this. Each agency partner offers something different and we’re looking forward to working with them to deliver campaigns with real impact that will support us in building equity for our brands.”

All corporate and trade communications will continue to be handled in-house by Pernod Ricard UK’s comms team.