Golin wins global brief with travel loyalty and benefits brand

The account will be led via a 'dual hub' model from the Interpublic agency's London and Hong Kong offices, and the work will begin immediately.

Golin will head up PR and communications for Collinson with particular focus in Brazil, China, Hong Kong, India, UAE, the UK and the US, with further markets to be launched in Europe and Asia.

The UK brief was previously held by Brands2Life, which resigned the account last year.

Stephen Simpson, global marketing director at Collinson, said: “As a leader in travel experience, loyalty and customer benefits across more than 170 countries, it’s critical that we have a seasoned PR partner with the global know-how to help us create and implement a solid, unified. The Golin team impressed us with their creativity based on insight and data-led capabilities, helping us to see new perspectives and stories.”

Golin CEO Matt Neale said: “Collinson has a unique proposition. From door to destination, its travel services are intuitive, reliable and experience driven. We are delighted to be their partner in this next phase of the brand’s journey.”

A cross-regional PR team has been put together to service the account.



“The dual hub has been created to ensure that voices, minds and stories are truly globally representative,” Neale added. “Our London and Hong Kong offices are both centers of excellence for creative, storytelling.”

Brands2Life co-founder Giles Fraser said: "We resigned the Collinson account nine months ago. We wish them all success with their new agency."

Collinson operates globally across four business units: insurance, assistance, loyalty and travel experiences.