Cision adds podcast monitoring through TVEyes partnership

CHICAGO: Cision has rolled out a podcast-monitoring service through its partnership with TVEyes.

The capability allows Cision clients to track mentions of their brands, competitors, products and people, the communications technology software company said in a statement. The rollout is an expansion of Cision’s partnership with TVEyes, which has powered its broadcast-monitoring services.

The newly launched service monitors mentions on more than 25,000 podcasts from publishers that include NPR, iHeartRadio and ESPN. Cision has a content network comprised of more than 7 million global online news, blog, social media, print and broadcast outlets.

The launch followed the appointment of Daren Benzi to the role of global head of partnerships at TVEyes last year. The company created the position to allow Benzi to build strategic partnerships for its broadcast data.

TVEyes launched its podcast-monitoring service last year, expanding beyond its core broadcast service. The company was the victim of a ransomware scheme in January.

The newest capability is part of Cision’s broadcast-monitoring service within its flagship product, Cision Communications Cloud. It has been rolled out in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to launch globally in the near future, the company said.

Rival software provider Meltwater launched its own podcast monitoring service late last month, allowing users to monitor 25,000 podcasts. Intrado launched podcast monitoring in late 2019 for its Notified platform, pulling data from more than 20,000 podcasts.