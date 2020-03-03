Yonder launches Narrative to counter disinformation

With bots, boycotts and fake accounts proliferating on the internet, AI software company Yonder has launched a product to help brands suss out what’s real and what’s fake in online conversations.

Relying on predictive intelligence, Yonder Narrative allows brands to detect viral narratives and identifies the interest groups and tactics driving them, preparing brands for unforeseen trouble. Natural language processing, computer vision, anomaly detection, machine learning and other AI technologies are powering the product.

Internet subcultures have an outsized influence on the public dialogue, using social platforms and the dark web to push their interests, according to the company. These “factions,” as Yonder calls them, range from the “clean beauty movement,” whose members support zero-irritant beauty products, to “Reylo shippers,” or Star Wars fans who wanted an on-screen romance to take place between the characters Kylo Ren and Rey.

“If [brands] react quickly and have good judgment, then their narrative, their point of view, can be part of the public discussion,” said Jonathon Morgan, founder and CEO of Yonder.

Yonder Narrative alerts users when a topic is about to go viral and analyzes how internet subcultures are affecting the narrative, contextualizes the conversation, authenticates which conversations are real and helps users make a decision.

“There’s a real need to [avoid] getting sideswiped by the internet,” Morgan said. “Our job is to find the factions relevant to our customers and [help them] get as far ahead as they can of any online media event, positive or negative.”

Yonder was launched in 2017 by online radicalization, counterterrorism, data science and digital media professionals to address disinformation. However, Morgan said clients are realizing that online factions aren’t “inherently nefarious” and that brands may be able to harness that passion into something positive.

“Once you start to understand who these factions are, it’s a great way to identify audiences that share your brand values,” Morgan said.