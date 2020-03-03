UK research shop Opinium opens New York office

NEW YORK: U.K.-based research firm Opinium has opened a New York office and hired Giulia Prati, former director of strategy at Weber Shandwick, as VP of research in the U.S.

Headquartered in London, Opinium conducts surveys and research for brands but also counts PR agencies like BCW, Edelman, FleishmanHillard, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Porter Novelli and WE Communications among its clients.

Opinium CEO James Endersby said the company has considered opening a New York office for at least four years.

“We have worked with clients based in the U.S., and quite a few in New York for a number of years that we’ve always supported out of the original office in London, but it’s become more and more apparent [that the firm] needed people on the ground here,” he said.

The company made the move when it was able to rent office space from a client on Madison Avenue.

U.K.-based Josh Glendinning, Opinium’s associate director, is helping to guide the opening of the New York office, but is planning to stay only three months, Endersby said. Prati is hiring staff for the U.S. office.

“Our plan is to build an organic U.S. operation with U.S. recruits from the word go,” Endersby said. “We’ll support it from the U.K., but really it is a standalone office, and I think that is so important to support our clients.”

Endersby said the New York office will, like its London location, focus on PR and communications clients.

“It’s our key capability, and we are doing that really well,” he said. “We will also work across three other practices: helping brands and businesses understand the power of brands, helping brands launch products and services and custom experience and employee engagement work. First and foremost, we are going to bed down and support our PR clients.”