Who's in? PRWeek UK launches Power Book and lists lead players in each sector

The book is an extensive list of the most influential and respected comms professionals in the UK today.

The guide, complete with Q&As from each of the more than 400 entrants, is available online:

Click here to see the full PRWeek UK Power Book 2020



All of those listed in the book were invited to an exclusive reception at The Ned hotel in London last night (4 March).

The Power Book is available in the latest print edition of the magazine, which will be sent to subscribers later this week. Guests at the event were also given a special preview of the publication.

In addition to the full Power Book, PRWeek will be publishing lists of the Top 10 (or Top 20) players in a variety of sectors and specialisms - keep an eye on PRWeek.com over the coming days and weeks.

