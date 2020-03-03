Lippe Taylor names Paul Dyer CEO

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has named Paul Dyer CEO, replacing founder Maureen Lippe in the role, effective immediately.

Lippe will remain at the firm as chairman. In that role, she will be actively involved in the daily workings of the agency, including client relations, team mentorship and “big ideas,” according to a statement from Lippe Taylor. She will also spend more time engaging throughout the industry, including efforts such as the SHEQUALITY initiative, which she created several years ago.

“We have doubled the company in the last three years and plan to do it again in the next five years,” said Dyer, when asked about his plans for the firm. “We have extraordinary capabilities in our different verticals, but we need to deepen and expand those capabilities.”

Dyer has been Lippe Taylor’s acting president since joining in January 2017. During that time, the firm has “dramatically” evolved its digital, creative, analytics and influencer capabilities, while more than doubling in size, a statement said.

The firm’s leadership team is also restructuring. Consumer practice lead Tracy Naden has been upped to the newly created role of chief engagement officer. She will oversee all of the agency’s client engagement teams including consumer, consumer health and healthcare practice areas.

He added that Lippe Taylor is planning to open offices this year outside of New York City on the East Coast or in the Midwest.

Lori Rubinson, the agency’s chief integration officer, has also been promoted to chief client officer. She will help Lippe Taylor’s clients solve business problems and hunt for brand-building opportunities.

Additionally, the firm’s EVP of finance and operations Marissa McKeon has been promoted to CFO.

The rest of the Lippe Taylor’s executive team, including GM Gerald Taylor, chief creative officer Tina Cervera, healthcare practice lead Megan Svensen and innovation technology officer Nick Taylor, remains intact.

Dyer, Naden, Rubinson and McKeon will not be directly replaced in their previous roles.

This story was updated on March 3 with additional information and quotes from Dyer.