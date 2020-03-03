Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Anything can happen in a bank branch, including literal monkey business. Trish Wexler, chief communications officer of the retail arm of JPMorgan Chase, spends her time on branch openings, local CSR efforts and coordinating the local media response to stories about (checks notes) monkeys biting bank tellers in El Paso. Yes, that last incident really happened. Check out PRWeek’s feature story on Wexler.

It’s Super Tuesday! Fourteen states will vote on who they think should square off this fall against likely GOP nominee President Donald Trump. Right at the last minute, on Monday, Joe Biden locked up high-profile endorsements from fellow Democratic competitors Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke. What else to look out for: Will coronavirus fears affect voter turnout? And former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will talk about what to look for throughout the night on his new show “Spicer & Co.,” which launches tonight on the conservative cable network Newsmax TV.

More brands drop out of SXSW over coronavirus fears. Facebook and Vevo said on Monday they are skipping the event. TikTok is also reportedly reconsidering its attendance. On Sunday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey cancelled his plans at the event. SXSW published a statement on its website on Monday explaining that it’s “working closely on a daily basis with local, state and federal agencies to plan for a safe event."

Huntsworth has agreed to sell to private equity firm CD&R. The deal values the Grayling, Citigate and Red owner at $669.8 million (£524 million). Meanwhile, Huntsworth saw a 38% surge in operating profit in its PR business in 2019, as the division returned to growth.

Matter Communications has acquired Calypso, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based PR, marketing and branding agency. Calypso works with clients in the finance, healthcare and energy industries, among others. PRWeek has all the details on the deal.