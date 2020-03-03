MS Society apologises for tweet that urged people to 'turn the streets of Belfast orange'

The MS Society has apologised for a tweet that called on people to help “turn the streets of Belfast orange” before its sponsored walk event through the city.

The charity said the tweet was an “honest mistake”, but acknowledged that it could be interpreted as a reference to marches through the city by the protestant Orange Order, to which many in Catholic communities object.

The tweet, which was intended to reference the charity’s orange branding, was originally sent out on Friday and has now been removed.

An MS Society spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry for any offence caused by this tweet and understand how it might have been interpreted.

“Orange is the MS Society’s brand colour, and this campaign was used to promote our MS fundraiser across the whole of the UK.

“We appreciate the sensitivities in Northern Ireland. This was an honest mistake and the advert has now been taken down.”

Asked if participants will be asked to wear orange, the spokeswoman said: "People can wear whatever they want to, but our brand colour is orange and some people will choose to wear MS Society t-shirts for the walk."

MS Walk Belfast is due to take place on 13 September, with other walks taking place in Bristol, Manchester, London, Cardiff and North Wales in May, July and September.

