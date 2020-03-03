PLMR to offer coronavirus advice service

The agency said its coronavirus advisory team has been set up in response to strong demand from current and new clients for reputation management and corporate communications support amid ongoing concerns.

PLMR already represents more than 2,000 education and healthcare facilities, and for several weeks has been actively engaged in advising clients who are responding to and managing the emerging outbreak.

This includes how to effectively communicate with staff, customers, patients, residents, parents, other stakeholders and regulators to provide clear and impactful communications that reassure and outline the contingency plans that are in place.

PLMR has also been deputised onto the Coronavirus Steering Committee to support operational decision-making for a national healthcare provider.

Nathan Hollow, head of health and social care at PLMR, will lead the new team.

He said: “Over recent weeks our consultants have been at the forefront of decision-making and communicating around this outbreak, operating at pace and with precision to make sure our clients can proactively engage their stakeholders and ensure business continuity.

“Together with our international partners in the Global Communications Alliance, PLMR is uniquely placed to offer a proven, comprehensive and rapid communications response to those organisations in the UK and abroad affected by COVID-19.”

The news follows the launch of similar offerings in recent weeks by Beattie Communications and Hanover.