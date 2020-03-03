Archetype hires new senior digital consultant in Hong Kong

Archetype has hired Victoria Perera (pictured) as senior digital consultant who will lead digital marketing and brand strategy for some of the agency's multi-market clients including Four Seasons. She will also manage Salesforce Marketing Cloud and HubSpot.

Perera joins from McCann where she was a senior member of the healthcare team working on clients including Pfizer, Amgen, and Nestle. She has previously worked in Beijing, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Rosemary Merz, managing director of Archetype, Hong Kong said: "[Perera] brings to Archetype the ability to build online brand perception through effective customer journey mapping and the integration of email, paid media and social channels. Her experience working across Asia, including first-hand experience in China, has already proven to be immensely valuable to our clients."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia