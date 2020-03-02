Jason Hunke exits Gates Foundation for Vulcan

SEATTLE: Vulcan has hired Jason Hunke, previously with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as VP of communications and marketing.

Hunke, who worked at Vulcan 13 years ago, will oversee a team across communications, brand and design, marketing and social and digital, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

“I am thrilled to work again with chair Jody Allen, CEO Bill Hilf and a very talented team across communications, brand and design, marketing, and social and digital, some of whom I’ve known for 20 years,” Hunke said on LinkedIn.

He wasn’t available for additional comment.

This is Hunke’s second stint at Vulcan. He was senior director of marketing and PR from 1996 to 2007, leading marketing, communications and special events for the office of Paul Allen, founder of Vulcan and cofounder of Microsoft.

Most recently, Hunke was director of executive and employee communications at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for four years. He led executive and employee comms, oversaw the Foundation Cares charity and volunteering program, and managed four communications officers and external PR and creative agencies, among other responsibilities.

Hunke was also SVP of communications at Jackson Family Wines and Seattle GM at Edelman.

Allen and his sister, Jody Allen, founded Vulcan, named for the Roman god of fire, in 1986 as “a company whose mission was to find smart solutions for some of the world’s biggest challenges.” Its holdings include investment company Vulcan Capital, media company Vulcan Productions, the Portland Trail Blazers basketball franchise and the Seattle Seahawks NFL team.