Airheads, Mentos parent promotes Stephanie Creech to global comms head

AMSTERDAM: Perfetti Van Melle Group, the parent of Mentos and Airheads, has promoted Stephanie Creech to group communications director.

In the newly created role, Creech is reporting to group CEO and executive director Sameer Suneja. She is responsible for all global PR and media relations, employee engagement and employer branding, Creech said via email.

Creech, who has worked at the company since January 2017, was previously the candymaker’s communications manager for the U.S. She relocated from Perfetti Van Melle’s U.S. office in Erlanger, Kentucky, to the group office in Amsterdam last month.

Holly Ingram has replaced Creech in her previous position, reporting to U.S. president and CEO Sylvia Buxton, with responsibility for Perfetti Van Melle U.S. communications, including PR and media relations, employee engagement and employer branding.

Ingram was most recently senior manager of communications at EyeMed Vision Care. She declined to comment.

Perfetti Van Melle Group has 18,000 employees worldwide, 38 operating companies, 30 manufacturing facilities and sells products in 150 countries, Creech said. The company had net sales of €2.6 billion in 2015, according to its website.