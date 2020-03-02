Micron Technology seeks global AOR

BOISE, ID: Semiconductor giant Micron Technology is searching for a global AOR.

Erica Rodriguez Pompen, Micron’s director and head of global corporate communications, said the company issued an RFP across PR and integrated marketing in 2019. The work involves PR, brand advertising and social.

“[It’s] part of our strategy to drive further brand awareness of our leadership in memory and storage, and as a technology leader that is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life,” Rodriguez Pompen said via email.

For the past year, Micron has weathered what CEO Sanjay Mehrotra called a “challenging environment” defined by “macroeconomic and trade uncertainties.” Considered the fourth largest semiconductor company in the world, Micron generated $23.4 billion in annual revenue for 2019, down from almost 23% the prior year.

In its most recent earnings report, Q1 of 2020, Micron reported $5.14 billion in revenue compared to $7.91 billion for the same period last year. Mehrotra said industry conditions were “improving.”

Since President Donald Trump kicked off his trade war with China, Micron has become the poster child of the White House’s efforts to wrest concessions around unfair business practices, such as intellectual property theft.

In late 2018, the Department of Justice charged a Chinese competitor Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. and Taiwanese firm United Microelectronics Corp with allegedly stealing trade secrets from Micron related to the research and development of memory storage devices.

The alleged theft took place after Micron turned away a takeover offer from a Chinese state-owned company.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China hit a pause when Trump signed an initial trade deal in January. Mehrotra attended the ceremony.