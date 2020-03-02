PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Consumer PR – Top 10 creative directors (and their favourite campaigns)

1. Lotte Jones – Partner, Freuds

“I liked ‘@eva.stories’, which showed life under the Nazi regime through the eyes of a 13-year-old girl on Instagram. This could have been a tasteless attempt to achieve storytelling that social media wasn’t built for, but the big budgets and sweetness of the execution hit so many people exactly where it needed to.”

2. Peter Mountstevens – Chief creative officer and managing partner, Taylor Herring

“Aviation Gin’s campaigns: witty, creative, original, consistently shareable and newsworthy, while disrupting the category.”

3. Mark Perkins – Executive creative director, W

“‘Swimming in it’ by The Big Bang Fair, which had synchronised swimmers attempting to perform in a pool filled with household plastic waste. It was simple, low-cost, artfully done and was seen around the world.”

4. Simon Shaw – Global chief creative strategy and innovation officer, H+K Strategies

“‘The tampon book’, which protests the unjust taxes on menstrual products in Germany. Public relations at its best; campaigning to deliver real, business-changing value to clients in an innovative and creative way.”

5. Joe Mackay-Sinclair – Co-founder and executive creative director, The Romans

“My favourite was Unilad’s ‘#BloodWithoutBias’.”

6. James Gordon-MacIntosh – Co-founder & chief creative officer, Hope&Glory

“Paddy Power’s ‘Save our shirt’.”

7. Alex Wood – Executive creative director, Golin

“The illegal blood bank’ campaign by Elvis and Unilad was powerful and necessary.”

8. Pete Way – Creative director, BCW

“Paddy Power’s ‘Rhodri Giggs’ loyalty campaign – funny and great insight; Spotify’s ‘London calling/conference calling’ had cracking copywriting, and ‘Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin with Peloton’ was funny.”

9. Jackie Cooper – Senior adviser, Edelman

“The US ‘Whopper detour’ campaign – Burger King gave fans a one-cent coupon for a Whopper, but only if they went to a McDonald’s first. Cheeky but d2c effective.”

10. Kev O’Sullivan – Executive creative director, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

“Ikea’s ‘Silence the critics’ with grime legend D Double E. If you have to ask, you haven’t seen it.”

More from the 2020 Power Book:

Who's in? PRWeek launches UK Power Book and lists lead players in each sector

In Pictures: PRWeek UK Power Book 2020 launch

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in corporate and financial comms (agency)

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in crisis & reputation management/celebrity comms

From the editor-in-chief: Putting the most powerful PR pros under the spotlight

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in energy & utilities comms (in-house)