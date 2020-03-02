PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in health and pharma comms (agency & In-house)

1. Justin Westcott – Chief operating officer and head of health and tech, Edelman UK

Westcott was promoted in 2019 and now leads the work of the UK’s largest agency across two of the biggest growth sectors in the industry.

2. Emma Lynn – Corporate affairs director, Pfizer

A regular expert panellist and trusted voice in pharma comms, Lynn’s decades of experience mean she is known as someone to be listened to.

3. Lisa Henry – Managing director, Weber Shandwick London health

Henry has risen through the ranks to lead the UK’s largest healthcare comms outfit of 2019, by revenue.

4. David Mawdsley – Vice-president, corporate affairs, GSK

A veteran GSK operator, Mawdsley was once chief of staff to then-MP Michael Portillo, before forging a career at one of the biggest UK-based pharmaceutical businesses.

5. Julia Bainbridge – Founder of health and behaviour change, Freuds

A new entry to the top 10 in health, Bainbridge was tasked with setting up and running her agency’s new health and behaviour change offer in autumn 2019.

6. Claire Gillis – International head of WPP Health Practice

More than 1,000 people report to Gillis in a role that entails co-ordinating WPP group’s health agencies across multiple regions to offer integrated solutions for clients.

7. Jane Brearley – Senior partner and head of health, Portland

Dr Brearley, who holds a PhD in biophysics, has been in sole charge of Portland’s health team for more than three years and is known for her methodical approach to the work.

8. Elliot Dunster – Executive director, comms, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry

Promoted in 2019 to run comms for the influential trade association, Dunster started his career as a parliamentary researcher before leading public affairs for Scope.

9. Keith Jordan – Director of policy, access & communications, Roche UK

Jordan leads his 40-strong team across PR, market access and communications. He’s on a mission to demystify the workings of the pharma sector to the public.

10. Laura Vergani – Vice-president international and divisional comms, Walgreens Boots Alliance

A top-level comms pro whose global experience spans corporate, financial, executive and CSR across sectors, Vergani shapes the message for a company synonymous with wellbeing to many.

