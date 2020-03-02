PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in crisis & reputation management/celebrity comms

1. Paddy Harverson – Managing partner, Milltown Partners

Harverson was the co-founder of Milltown and continues to be the go-to reputational guru for individuals and states. He was famously the adviser who helped turn the royal family’s reputation around in the 2000s.

2. Phil Hall – Chairman, PHA Group

The personable former editor of News of the World and Hello! has proven an adept agency boss and crisis manager, for both celebrities and corporates.

3. Mark Borkowski – Founder, Borkowsi

The legendary Borkowski is well-known for his creativity, but these days he’s transformed into one of the UK’s pre-eminent reputation managers for clients including Noel Edmonds.

4. David Rigg – Founder, Project Associates

For decades the crisis guru for high-net-worth individuals, including Sir Martin Sorrell. His network of advisors continues to thrive.

5. Stuart Higgins – Principal, Stuart Higgins Associates

The former editor of The Sun is much loved by clients and journalists alike, with particular expertise in, and passion for, all sports.

6. Chris Blackhurst – Director, CTF Partners

Former editor of the Independent and City editor of the Evening Standard, Blackhurst has added corporate nous to Lynton Crosby’s political firm.

7. Simon Kelner – CEO, Seven Dials

The urbane Kelner has a great network and client list, including the CEO of Fortnums. A respected former editor of The Independent.

8. David Yelland – Founder, Kitchen Table Partners

One-time editor of The Sun, Yelland is serious and thoughtful, which fosters respect among his growing list of clients.

9. Nicola Howson – Strategic advisor and director, David Beckham Ventures

Best known for her long stint at Freuds, where she was effectively chief executive and ran accounts including Soho House Group. Now managing the highly valuable brand Beckham.

10. Stuart Leach – Head of litigation and disputes, Montfort

Former Bell Pottinger crisis specialist, who had a short-lived partnership with Pagefield.

More from the 2020 Power Book:

Who's in? PRWeek launches UK Power Book and lists lead players in each sector

In Pictures: PRWeek UK Power Book 2020 launch

From the editor-in-chief: Putting the most powerful PR pros under the spotlight

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in energy & utilities comms (in-house)

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in corporate and financial comms (agency)