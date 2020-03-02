PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in hospitality luxury comms

1. Julia Record – Global director of comms, Dorchester Collection

The dedicated and über-networked heart of the ultra-premium hotel group, which includes iconic properties in London, Paris, Milan and Beverly Hills. An adept crisis manager, too.

2. Peter Chipchase – Chief communications & strategy officer, Soho House

The indefatigable Chipchase works closely with Soho House founder Nick Jones to continue the expansion of the only private members’ club to achieve international scale and morph into a wider phenomenon.

3. Paula Fitzherbert – Group comms director, Maybourne Hotel Group

For many years, Fitzherbert has been at the centre of marketing and comms efforts for London’s biggest owner of luxury hotels such as Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley.

4. Anna Nash – Head of global public relations, Aman Hotels

The experienced travel-to-hotel specialist is now well-established at the luxury group with a fast-building reputation.

5. Jori White – Chief executive, JWPR

The American maverick has become something of a legend in London’s restaurant and hotel scene with her innovative campaigns.

6. Jo Barnes & Nicky Hancock – Co-founders, Sauce PR

The duo that has run the UK’s best-respected restaurant specialist for almost two decades, Barnes and Hancock are also that rare thing in a PR agency: a genuine, long-running partnership of two professionals who complement one other.

7. Anouschka Menzies – Founding director, Bacchus

Menzies has run Bacchus, based in both London and New York, for 22 years. The consultancy continues to lead in luxury lifestyle brand strategy, communications and experiences, with a particular specialisation in food, drink and restaurants,

8. Samantha Strawford – Global brand communications director, Belmond

Strawford has risen up the ranks at this dynamic group, whose premium hotels include Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

9. Karla Evans – Marketing director, The Standard Hotels

Former journalist who has run marketing and comms at this super-hot London hotel for the past 11 months. Virtually every major London Fashion Week party is being hosted there.

10. Laura Schofield – Director of communications, The Birley Clubs

The former TCS account director has run communications for this portfolio of iconic private members clubs – including Annabel’s, Mark’s Club and Harry’s Bar – since December 2018.

More from the 2020 Power Book:

Who's in? PRWeek launches UK Power Book and lists lead players in each sector

In Pictures: PRWeek UK Power Book 2020 launch

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in luxury comms (in-house)

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Consumer PR – Top 10 creative directors & their favourite campaigns

From the editor-in-chief: Putting the most powerful PR pros under the spotlight

PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in corporate and financial comms (agency)