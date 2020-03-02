PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in travel comms

1. Louise Evans – Director of external communications, British Airways

Another busy year for Britain’s flag carrier with its centenary year and the pilots’ strike (hopefully) now in the past. Evans appears to be on the right flight path.

2. Flic Howard-Allen – Chief comms officer, easyJet

The veteran comms chief, formerly of M&S and H+K, has now settled in the still-expanding low-cost carrier.

3. Rachel O’Reilly – Head of communications, Kuoni

O’Reilly is now the comms lead with most experience in the UK travel sector. The upmarket operator continues to do well.

4. Philip Allport – Director of comms and public affairs, Norwegian Airlines

Allport knows this disruptive and fast-growing airline very well, which is a good thing, as it’s had a difficult year.

5. Laura Brander – Head of global PR, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays

Brander finished her first year in the role at this historically excellent brand but these companies are comparatively low-profile these days.

6. Paul Charles – CEO, The PC Agency

Charles’ relentless energy and enthusiasm for travel media drive his own agency forwards.

7. Debbie Flynn – Managing partner, Brighter Group

Rejuvenated since joining the Finn Partners network, Flynn and her agency are thriving with clients such as Jamaica Tourism and Neilson Active Holidays.

8. Jules Ugo – Managing director, Lotus

Ugo is increasingly a leading figure in the travel comms space with particular expertise in tourist boards. Lotus is growing well within the W group.

9. Debbie Hindle – Chief executive, Travel, Four

Travel PR veteran with high levels of trust from the specialist media. Previously managing director of BGB Communications.

10. James Brooke – Managing director, Rooster

Brooke has quietly grown Rooster over many years into a real force in travel PR.

