PRWeek UK Power Book 2020: Top 10 in entertainment comms (agency & in-house)

1. Alan Edwards – Chairman, Outside Organisation

From The Who and The Rolling Stones to Naomi Campbell and Ariana Grande, Edwards is still the ents guv’nor, particularly in the music world, which is enjoying something of a renaissance.

2. Julian Henry – Global head of comms, XIX Entertainment

Simon Fuller’s energetic and innovative right-hand man for comms, a role that keeps former PR agency boss Henry at the sharp end of entertainment and technology.

No longer the new kids on the block, but still a fresh and potent force in the entertainment world.

4. John Reiss – Executive chairman, Premier PR

The film PR specialist has enjoyed an incredible few years, dominating a UK sector that has boomed of late.

5. Simon Jones – Co-founder and director, Simon Jones PR

He’s no longer with former partner Jonathan Hackford, but Jones maintains a hot client list.

6. Jo Livingston – Director, Freuds

A crisis expert at the famous entertainment-meets-brands shop, Livingston has been busy and influential in helping various celebrities of late.

7. Gary Farrow – Founder and chief executive, The Corporation

A legendary PR in the music and comedy world, he continues to pack a punch with the tabloids and in entertainment crisis comms alike.

8. Sharon Hanley – Head of PR, BBC radio and entertainment, BBC

Well-known and well-networked music and radio PR. Previously agency-side, but has spent the past decade at the BBC, and has worked on comms plans for big stories such as Terry Wogan stepping down and the presenter round robin.

9. Ben Webster – Head of entertainment, programme publicity, ITV

The most senior hands-on executive on the entertainment side of ITV, which has seen a boost, thanks particularly to Love Island.

10. Ted Cummings – Head of communications, Sony Music Entertainment

Ex-Island Records and music agency Cloud Publicity, but for the past two years, comms leader at this entertainment content powerhouse.

